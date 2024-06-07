The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has cautioned herdsmen against their stray cattle roaming the streets of Kumasi.

The Minister said these cattle tend to destroy seedlings planted as part of the Green Ghana initiative to beautify the ‘Garden City’.

This, he said has accounted for the low survival rate of the seedlings in the area.

In this regard, Mr Mensah has warned that, the Regional Coordinating Council (REGSEC) will start seizing these cattle, arrest and fine the owners.

He sounded the note of caution during the 2024 edition of the Green Ghana Day celebration which saw the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II join others in the region to plant 2.5 million trees.

In May 2024, Mr Mensah announced the formation of a specialised taskforce dedicated to resolve the problem.

He assured that a budget has been allocated to cover the expenses of the taskforce for an initial period of one year, with the possibility of renewal based on resource availability.

ALSO READ: