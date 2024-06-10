Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has expressed outrage over recent reports indicating that he could have faced arrest if he had attended the Legon Music Festival.

The news, which surfaced following the festival, alleges that there were plans to detain the artist, prompting a fiery response from Shatta Wale on social media.

According to the reports, law enforcement agencies were prepared to disrupt his performance and take Shatta Wale into custody if he appeared at the event, which was held at the University of Ghana.

The exact reasons for the alleged arrest plan remain unclear, but sources suggest it may be linked to ongoing disputes involving the artist and event organizers.

In response, Shatta Wale did not hold back in expressing his frustration over the reports.

In a series of posts on his social media accounts, the artist condemned what he described as targeted harassment against him.

In another post, he questioned the intentions behind the alleged plan, demanding to know his offence.

The Legon Music Festival, a popular event at the University of Ghana, was expected to feature several high-profile artists, including Shatta Wale.

However, his performance would have clashed with his colleague Stonebwoy’s show on the same Legon remises.

Due to security concerns and possible legal issues, authorities had to cancel Shatta’s performance, a decision that got him irate.