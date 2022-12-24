The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, has recounted the day he wore a wet uniform to write his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

According to the human rights legal practitioner, he was forced to spend the night at Malata Market because it was raining that evening.

He subsequently went to his examination hall to write his final papers in a wet uniform.

Mr Sosu made these revelations in an interview on Joy Learning’s Edunews 360.

In the interview he shared that ‘’no one has an excuse to give up on education’’.

He shared that talent can make you great but that is limited and that there is something one should be able to hold on to and that is education.

The lawyer further stated that he became the Senior Boys Prefect of St. John’s Grammar though he was homeless and slept in a kiosk that belonged to a seamstress at Kotobabi after moving from sleeping at the Malata market.

Mr Sosu said he initially lived with his parents at Taifa Burkina but due to lack of electricity, he studied with a lantern which affected his eyes, hence his sleeping in a kiosk at Kotobabi.

‘’Even learning with a lantern, those from St. John Grammar will remember that at the end of the first year when they did the speech and prize giving day I won seven awards’’.

Furthermore, he disclosed that his book ‘homeless’ was approved by Ghana Education Service as a supplementary reader for public schools because it shares how focus on education can transform the life of every child.

“For me education made a lot of difference in my life and that’s how come I try to keep the focus on school,” he added.