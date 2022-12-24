The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has confirmed taking over Ghana Premier League side, Karela United as the new owner of the club.

The lawmaker was reported to have taken over the struggling club before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking about the rumours, Mr Iddrisu confirmed it but added that he is yet to take over officially as the new owner and bankroller of Karela United.

“I am yet to take over as the new Karela United owner but currently we are in to support the team, we will do our best to put the club forward,” the Member of Parliament for Tamale South Constituency said.

“I heard the news that I am taking the team away from Nzema land, please it is never true.

“The team will remain there because I want to help my sister (Abena Brigidi) to run the club as I said earlier,” he added.

READ ALSO

Karela United are currently in financial trouble after the passing of its owner, Senator David Brigidi, in 2018.

The former Nigerian senator bought the club in October 2013 and changed its name from Metro Stars to Karela FC.

He further made a huge investment to qualify Karela for the country’s top flight after five years.

Karela Oil & Gas in Ghana and Nigeria, Karela Hotels & Resort Ghana, Re-Routine Air Limited, Adef Energy Services, Shores & Savannah (Law Partners), and South Field Petroleum were all owned by him.