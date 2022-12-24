The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has closed down the Regal Chinese Restaurant at Osu, Accra.

The development was as a result of non-compliance with its E-VAT invoicing system.

GRA shuts down Regal Chinese Restaurant in Osu

Area Enforcement Manager for Accra Central GRA, Joseph Annan, says the manager of the eatery could be prosecuted as he urged businesses to do the needful.

The E-VAT invoicing system enables the GRA to monitor invoices issued to taxpayers instantly helping it to know every single transaction.

The system started running in October this year




