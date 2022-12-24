The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has closed down the Regal Chinese Restaurant at Osu, Accra.

The development was as a result of non-compliance with its E-VAT invoicing system.

Area Enforcement Manager for Accra Central GRA, Joseph Annan, says the manager of the eatery could be prosecuted as he urged businesses to do the needful.

The E-VAT invoicing system enables the GRA to monitor invoices issued to taxpayers instantly helping it to know every single transaction.

The system started running in October this year