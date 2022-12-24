Soldiers deployed to clamp down on illegal mining operations have come under incessant violent attacks from affected communities.

According to the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, community members resort to the use of arms and pelting of missiles at the military, frustrating their fight against the menace.

General Officer Commanding, Brigadier General Joseph Aphour, says the military is also challenged by poor communication networks for successful operations.

“The posture of some locals towards troops on anti-galamsey operation has been a worry to us. There have been instances where some locals pelted troops with stones and other harmful materials they lay their hands on,” he said.

Brigadier General Aphour further explained, “some of these individuals sometimes wield deadly weapons against troops all in an attempt to frustrate troops from undertaking their legally sanctioned duty”.

He spoke at the West Africa Security Social Activity in Kumasi.

Seven more districts in the Ashanti Region have been invaded by illegal miners, despite increased efforts to stop the menace.

Out of the 43 districts in the Region, 25 are now afflicted by galamsey.

A military swoop at Manso Datano in September this year angered the youth who were benefiting from pits they claim were opened by other miners.

Though the military have restrained themselves, Brigadier General Joseph Aphor wants stakeholders to call such irate youth to order.

“It is my hope that appropriate stakeholders will be impressed upon to caution these youth to desist from such acts to avoid any clash with the military and other security agencies,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has lauded the intervention of the military in the fight against illegal mining.

He further called for increased support in dealing with the menace.

“I urge you to continue to support us in the fight so that the menace can be dealt with,” he said.