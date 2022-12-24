At every Christmas season, Multimedia Group Limited organises a special programme dubbed Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols to usher its clients, staff and listeners into the Christmas season.

This year was not an exception as Joy FM hosted another nine lessons and carols at Labadi Beach Hotel on Wednesday, December 21.

Many celebrities, high-level personalities and gospel musicians made a grand appearance at the programme.

Among these special guests is the gospel diva, Celestine Donkor who got everyone laughing by creatively using some of her songs to form a hilarious joke on kinds of housekeeping monies wives receive from their husbands.

Even before she could begin her performance, the gospel musician had ushered the audience into a state of excitement and amusement with a short-funny joke.

According to her, some wives who receive housekeeping monies from ₵5,000 and above will sing higher praises to God than a wife with a lower amount.

“Be thankful to your husbands especially the ones who give you 5,000 cedis as your monthly chop money, such women who receive that will sing ‘I never knew you will favour me this way’.”

“But those who receive ₵2,000 to ₵3,000 will sing ‘How can I describe a mighty one like you.’

“And those who receive ₵1,000 and below will sing ‘Medi me ho ato Nyame so’.

The ‘Agbebolo’ hitmaker continued that wives who will receive less than ₵1,000 will not get any Celestine Donkor song but will rather sing Nigeria’s Gloria Oluchi’s “we are in battle, we are in battle in this world.”

She ended by saying she thinks comedy should be part of her music career.

Joyful Way Incorporated, MOG, Kofi Owusu Peprah and Celestine Donkor graced the event with sweet tunes to demonstrate Christ at work.