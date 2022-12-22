Bismark Kobi-Mensah has resigned as the head coach of Ghana Premier League side, Karela United.

The 39-year-old tactician – whose future at the club had been rumoured to be uncertain since the off-season – finally decided to step down just before their 9th fixture in the ongoing 2022/23 league campaign.

He was not in the dugout as Karela United shared spoils with Medeama SC at CAM Park on Wednesday.

Kobi-Mensah was announced as Karela trainer on August 24 after leaving then-Division One side FC Samartex 1996.

He lasted 15 months and 28 days during which he supervised 42 matches across all competitions – W – 16, D – 14, L – 12.

Bismark Kobi-Mensah also serves as one of two assistant coaches for the CHAN 2022-bound Ghana Black Galaxies team.

Meanwhile, Karela United are yet to appoint a substantive coach for the rest of the campaign.