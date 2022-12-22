Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso is our style influencer for the week.

The award-winning television presenter has shared a video of herself slaying a red floor-length ensemble.

Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay in showbiz, is among the female stars who are very selective about the events she attends.

She is always photographed in decent, stylish dresses to host the Delay show.

The smart and outspoken journalist wore a sleeveless form-fitting dress in her Instagram post with side ruffles.

The 40-year-old serial entrepreneur showed skin in the thigh-high dress, which has got many talking on social media.