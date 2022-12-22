A video from the traditional wedding ceremony of the Communications Officer of the New Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, and his lovely wife Irene has surfaced online.

In the video, Mr Gyamfi’s mother-in-law was captured praying for the bride before stepping out to meet her husband and other guests at the wedding ceremony, as well as her new in-laws.

Irene was captured getting emotional as her lovely mother bestowed blessings on the gorgeous bride on her wedding day.

Her mother covered her hair with a green scarf. She was spotted wearing a white long-sleeved kaba and a long skirt, all made of lace fabric. To accessorise her entire look, she wore a brown beaded necklace.

The stunning bride was dressed in kente. She rocked a corset kente gown that was hand-beaded to add some texture and style to the kente.

The adorable mother-and-daughter moment has touched the hearts of many netizens as they shower the video with love emojis.

