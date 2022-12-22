sammy gyamfi wedding
The Communications Officer of the New Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, is off the market as photos of his private traditional wedding surface online.

The outspoken politician looked ethereal in a kente ensemble matched with carefully designed native sandals.

Beautiful photos drop as Sammy Gyamfi marries longtime girlfriend

The gorgeous bride dazzled in a kente gown that has become a trending topic on social media. She wore a corseted kente gown designed with ombre kente and plain turquoise fabric. The talented designer who remains anonymous did a perfect job of blending the two fabrics to create a unique pattern.

Check out more photos below:

