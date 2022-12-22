The Communications Officer of the New Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, is off the market as photos of his private traditional wedding surface online.

The outspoken politician looked ethereal in a kente ensemble matched with carefully designed native sandals.

Beautiful photos drop as Sammy Gyamfi marries longtime girlfriend

The gorgeous bride dazzled in a kente gown that has become a trending topic on social media. She wore a corseted kente gown designed with ombre kente and plain turquoise fabric. The talented designer who remains anonymous did a perfect job of blending the two fabrics to create a unique pattern.

