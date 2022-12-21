National Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, is finally off the marriage market.
In a ceremony attended by leading members of the party, the NDC spokesperson exchanged his nuptial vows with Irene Amankwaa Karikari amidst cheers and jubilation.
The private ceremony witnessed notable guests including the NDC’s 2020 flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama and his running mate, Professor Nana Jane Opoku Agyemang.
Former Chief of Staff, Valerie Sawyerr also attended the event in all white outfit.
The party’s newly elected National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; alongside the immediate past Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo were also present to grace the occasion.
Other dignitaries included a member of the NDC’s legal team, Edudzie Tamakloe, in addition to other party stalwarts.