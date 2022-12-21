National Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, is finally off the marriage market.

In a ceremony attended by leading members of the party, the NDC spokesperson exchanged his nuptial vows with Irene Amankwaa Karikari amidst cheers and jubilation.

The private ceremony witnessed notable guests including the NDC’s 2020 flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama and his running mate, Professor Nana Jane Opoku Agyemang.

sammy gyamfi wedding

Former Chief of Staff, Valerie Sawyerr also attended the event in all white outfit.

A shot of John Mahama, Valerie Sawyerr and Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang at the ceremony

The party’s newly elected National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; alongside the immediate past Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo were also present to grace the occasion.

Former National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo in a pose with Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC’s new Chairman

Other dignitaries included a member of the NDC’s legal team, Edudzie Tamakloe, in addition to other party stalwarts.

Sammy Gyamfi walking gallantly is his traditional outfit

A section of the guests at the ceremony

The NDC’s spokesperson sitting majestically in his multicolored traditional outfit