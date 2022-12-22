The new National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and his predecessor, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, have made their first public appearance together following the just-ended NDC Congress in Accra.

The two met at the wedding ceremony of Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Ahead of the election that saw Mr Nketia, the former General Secretary of the party emerge winner in the National Chairman-ship race, the two candidates were actively engaged in a lot of media banters.

The last time they were seen together was on the morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022, just moments before the official results for the polls were declared by the officials of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.