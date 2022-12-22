Dr Adam Baba, Head of the Medical Committee of the Ghana Football Association, says Wakaso Mubarak, Mohammed Kudus, and Kamaldeen Sulemana shouldn’t have been included in the Ghana squad for the 2021 African Cup of Nations [AFCON].

Despite the three players picking up injuries, the then-head coach for the side, Milovan Rajevac included the three players in his final 26-man squad for the tournament which was staged in Cameroon.

Doctor Adams, speaking to Asempa FM, revealed that the standard FIFA medical requirements were breached by the inclusion of the players in the squad.

“Andre Ayew made an arrangement for Mubarak Wakaso to train with the physios of his club which was not part of our plans,” he said on Sports Nite.

“We informed the coach [Milovan Rajevac] about that he said that is fine because they have assured us that he will start playing in 10 days but the arrangement was done by Andre Ayew and we had no control over that.

“We the Black Stars medical team knew he [Mubarak Wakaso] was injured but we were told he joined the squad. If we were to go strictly according to the Fifa rule, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Mubarak Wakaso and Kudus Mohammed should not have been part of the team,” he added.

Wakaso, despite his inclusion, was not able to feature in any of the the games as Ghana exited the tournament with no points.