Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku, has shockingly been banned by France Football authorities for engaging in sports betting activities.

The highly rated centre back was handed one a one-match ban by the Professional Football League (LFP) in France after investigations concluded over widespread betting by players and officials.

He is set to miss RC Strasbourg’s game against Ligue 1 leaders, Paris Saint German on Wednesday following this incident today.

The 28-year-old made his debut World Cup appearance in Qatar last month with the Black Stars.

He featured in two of Ghana’s three games in Group H against Portugal and South Korea, however, missed out on Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in the last game in the just ended tournament.