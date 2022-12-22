The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to apologise to Ghanaians especially, the judiciary, for challenging the 2020 election results at the Supreme Court without any evidence.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Koduah Frimpong, who made the call at a press conference yesterday at the party’s headquarters in Accra, said the NPP had hoped that the NDC would have used the occasion of their congress to render an unqualified apology to the nation’s judiciary for such unpatriotic and disgraceful conduct which portended a great danger to the country’s democracy and stability.

He said although the NDC had failed to do that, it was rather continuing with its campaign of hate against the judiciary, scandalising and attacking the integrity of the revered judges without any justification.

He said: “It smacks of dishonesty for John Mahama and the NDC leadership to lie to their supporters that they won the 2020 elections and ask them to jubilate. In fact, the NDC supporters were virtually asked by their leaders to seek justice on the streets because the Electoral Commission had stolen the elections for the NPP. Some of their supporters were so much incited that they had violent confrontations with state security personnel.

“We, therefore, wish to reiterate our demand for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC leadership, on account of their own confession, to render an unqualified apology, first to the nation’s judiciary, which they have bastardised without justification, and to the rest of the country for wasting everybody’s time and creating unnecessary tension in the aftermath of the 2020 general elections,” he stated.

He also asked the NDC to give credit to the NPP government for the remedial interventions by the President which has yielded results in all fronts of the economy especially, the significant gains in the value of the cedi against the US dollar in the past weeks.

The General Secretary indicated that if government could be blamed for the depreciating value of the cedi against major currencies due to the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, worsened by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, then its political opponent, the NDC, should give them credit in the same fashion in the face of the prevailing stabilisation of the economy.

“We also find as gratifying that owing to the massive appreciation in the value of the cedi, prices of petroleum products at the pump have reduced, resulting in a 15.3% reduction in transport fares. Although these developments may not entirely address prevailing socioeconomic conditions in the country, we do believe that they may offer a sigh of relief to Ghanaians especially, as we approach the festive season. Certainly, there could never have been a better Christmas gift,” the General Secretary added.

Mr. Koduah further commended the NDC for organising a congress to elect the leadership of the party as part of deepening democracy.

He, however, used the opportunity to admonish the Asiedu Nketia–led National Executives to take steps to reform the NDC to eschew violence, especially to the General Secretary of the party, Fifi Kwetey, who allegedly had the penchant for spewing lies and who is synonymous with propaganda, and asked him to distinguish his new role from the Propaganda Secretary he once occupied.

He further appealed to Ghanaians to be patient as the government continued to make efforts to restore the country on the path of economic prosperity through its remedial interventions.