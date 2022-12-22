Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy and Jamaican dancehall reggae artiste Busy Signal are poised to give fans an outstanding show at the 2022 Bhim Concert.

Ahead of the show, which is set to happen at the Grand Arena on December 23, 2022, Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty asked the duo to light up the studio with a freestyle session.

Busy Signal and Stonebwoy have promised fans will be entertained to the core at the 6th edition of his annual explosive show.

Tickets prices for the show are GHC 500 for VIP and GHC 200 for standard.

Watch the full interview below:

