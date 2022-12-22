A former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has taken to social media to flaunt his adorable wife.

This was after the duo joined scores of National Democratic Congress (NDC) members to celebrate the marriage ceremony of their Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

Mr Gyamfi tied the knot in a colourful private ceremony with his longtime girlfriend Irene on Wednesday.

Mr Kwakye took to his Facebook page to share the photos captioned Wedding guests.

He was spotted in a black suit and black shirt with a bow tie to complement his outfit while Mrs Kwakye also wore an emerald green lace dress with slight makeup.

The outspoken politician has been showered with praise over his gorgeous wife.