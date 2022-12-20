Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Frederick Acheampong, has lauded Otto Addo for improving the Black Stars despite the 2022 World Cup collapse.

Following Ghana’s disappointing performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon, Milovan Rajevac was shown the exit.

Otto Addo was named as the interim boss for the team ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria in March with technical assistance from George Boateng, Didi Dramani and Chris Hughton.

However, Addo masterminded Ghana’s qualification to the Mundial in Qatar at the expense of the Super Eagles.

Despite exiting at the group phase of the tournament, Acheampong has lauded the Borussia Dortmund talent coach for improving the team despite the Black Stars’ early exit.

“If you compare this team to the one at the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] it is clear that there has been a massive improvement and I think that he’s worked a lot on the team than when we went to the AFCON because at the AFCON we couldn’t even win one game. But at the World Cup, at least, we won a game,” he added.

Ghana finished at the bottom of Group H with three points. The Black Stars picked up one win and two defeats.

With Otto Addo leaving his role as the head coach of the team, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] is yet to name a new substantive coach before the team assembles in March for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.