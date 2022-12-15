Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has tasked the association to appoint Chris Hughton as the next Black Stars head coach following the resignation of Otto Addo.

According to him, the former Brighton & Hove Albion gaffer has the background needed to head the team as the Black Stars seek greener pastures again.

Hughton was part of the Otto Addo-led technical team that was at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and acted as the technical advisor.

But following the resignation of the former Black Stars midfielder, Nyaho Tamakloe has called for the Ghana FA to appoint Hughton and ensure he is based in the country.

“I think Chris Hughton will be the right person because of his background. He has the African background; secondly, he is a coach with experience and also has had the opportunity to know these boys,” the former GFA chairman told Graphic Sport.

“If Chris Hughton is given the job, then he should come and stay in Ghana and form his local Black Stars to ensure that the nucleus of the team should come from them. He should be able to create and also train strikers for the Black Stars.”

In his managerial career, Hughton has also worked at Newcastle United and Norwich City.