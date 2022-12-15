A Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Barbara Asamoah, says she cannot fathom why anyone will say the party did not collate results for the 2020 election.

According to her, the assertion cannot be correct, considering the number of press conferences the party held to declare various results out of which the majority was accurate.

“The truth is when we finished the election around 12 and 1 am, people were holding press conferences to announce our figures. We were sure of the parliamentary seats we had so if we didn’t collate the results, how then did we announce the number of seats we had won? ” she quizzed.

This comes on the back of a viral tape of the NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia purporting that the party did not have concrete evidence during the 2020 election petition at the Supreme Court.

General Mosquito, who was the star witness for the petitioner, former President John Mahama, claimed the figures presented to him would have humiliated him in court.

At an event believed to be a meeting with NDC members, Mr Nketia said astute lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata’s initial hesitance was due to the fact that the collated results supervised by the party’s National Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo was poorly done.

He alleged that Mr Ofosu-Ampofo had claimed that the computers with which they were initially collating the results crashed and therefore resorted to manual collation.

Reacting to the development on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Madam Asamoah who is also a lawyer said it is hard for her to come to the terms with the revelations.

She noted she doesn’t know the reason behind Mr Nketia’s tape considering the time the party finds itself in.

She added she may not be privy to certain information her boss has which made him make those comments and will not want to delve deeper into the issues.

“Some of the things are hard to comprehend and I don’t want to discredit anyone because I don’t know the basis for the claims. I also don’t think it is appropriate for me to respond because nobody in the party has responded since the tape came out.

“Some of the things happening in the campaign are unfortunate and disheartening but what can we do? We just need to sit up and resolve these issues to make the party better and attractive going into the future,” she stated.

