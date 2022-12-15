A Deputy General Secretary Hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Barbara Asamoah, has urged delegates not to change the winning team.

Ahead of the party’s National Congress, she has said any attempt to replace her with a new face will spell doom for the NDC.

This, according to her, is because she has the experience which makes her unmatched among her six contenders.

She said this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, stating she held the position for four years and is familiar with the operations of the secretariat.

“In an election, experience is one thing we consider for any position and I believe I stand tall among my contenders when it comes to that because they are all new faces.

“Also, all the General Secretary aspirants are new even though they have political experiences so we will need an old person at the secretariat to help with the running while the others become conversant with the job.

“I have been the Deputy General Secretary in charge of administration and I am better placed to assist,” she said.

The incumbent who is seeking re-election will also be competing against Francis Lanme Guribe, Catherine Deynu, Gbande Foyo Mustapha, Opata, Kwame Zu, Bradi Paul and Evans Amoo.

Despite her strong conviction delegates are in support of her bid, she added she will not be complacent until the results are declared and she retains her position at the party headquarters.

Audio attached above: