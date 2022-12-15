Ghana Black Stars players Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana have been spotted having a good time after the national team fell out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The two, dressed in stylish outfits, went shopping at various stores in the city. They got themseleves some shoes, clothes, and bought some watches to accessorise their looks when they rock those outfits.

From the video, they visited the stores of popular and expensive brands such as Fendi, Dior, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, among others

They then visited a restaurant to enjoy exquisite meals while flaunting them in the video.

The two professional footballers were then captured cruising in a luxury car that had sparkling elements in its interior.

Many of their fellow Black Stars players have thronged the comment section to hail them as they flaunt their lavish lifestyle on the internet.

