The Greater Accra Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, has endorsed Barbara Asamoah to be retained.

In his view, Madam Asamoah is the best bet for the position and has over the years demonstrated that.

Mr Chaie made these remarks on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem ahead of the party’s National Delegates Congress on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

His endorsement comes as a huge boost for the lawyer who is already lacing her boot to retain her seat to help the NDC capture power in 2024.

“There are not a lot of women who survive in politics and so when you get one person who is courageous and hardworking, you need to support and push them. So I want to tell Barbara victory has been won. The delegates know her work and will reward her and I also want to personally assure her I will work for her,” he pledged.

On her part, the aspirant expressed appreciation to the NDC executive for his goodwill message and declared commitment to continue with her selfless service.

Barbara Serwaa Asamoah.

Madam Asamoah is in a tough battle as she competes for the position with six other persons.

Out of the seven, two will be elected to assist the General Secretary to run and push for the party’s victory in the 2024 election.