A founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Mohammed Sani, has lashed out at a group of persons who attacked its headquarters.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, according to Alhaji Sani, does not speak well of the NDC and must be condemned in no uncertain terms.

The group, which identified itself as eagle eye, forcefully entered the 3rd-floor office of the Deputy General Secretary, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah and removed a prepaid metre.

Reacting to the incident on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the former Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman questioned the rationale behind the action of the group.

“They are jokers and their action is uncouth and disgusting. What is the meaning of what they did? What if another group pops up to retaliate is it not violence and chaos that will erupt?” he quizzed.

To Alhaji Sani, these persons are nation wreckers who do not have the interest of the party and nation at heart.

“I don’t know the members of this eagle eye; they are latter-day saints and I think this group has been set up to harass people during the election. I suspect there is someone behind the group and is a nation wreaker,” he said.

He stressed the incident is a worry and the need for the party leadership to probe.

“If they think there has been any wrong doing, they should use the party structures and due processes. We must investigate this and let the perpetrators be dealt with,” he admonished.

Also, he urged Barbara Asamoah to file an official complaint with the party and proceed to the police because her life has been threatened and it is dangerous.