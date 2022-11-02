Julian Alvarez starred and Rico Lewis became the youngest player in Champions League history to score on his first start in the competition, as Manchester City came from behind to round off Group G with a 3-1 home win over Sevilla.

A much-changed City dominated early on with Ruben Dias seeing an awkward effort fly off target, but it was the visitors who led going in at the interval.

Rafa Mir twice went close before guiding a superb 31st minute header into the far corner from a right-wing corner.

City moved up a gear after the break and it was the unlikely 17-year-old figure of Lewis who showed great composure to level on 52 minutes.

Substitute Kevin de Bruyne then produced the pass of the match to release Alvarez, who rounded Bono before firing the home team in front on 73 minutes.

Alvarez then showed great desire to win the ball high up the pitch and feed Riyad Mahrez to clinch victory seven minutes from time.

The result does not affect the outcome of the pool with City already assured of progressing into the Last 16 as Group G winners. Borussia Dortmund join them as runners-up while Sevilla will head into the Europa League.

Next up, City host Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday while Sevilla visit Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday.