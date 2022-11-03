A former Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is rallying behind General Secretary hopeful, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah.

Alhaji Mohammed Sani believes Mr Afriyie-Ankrah is the best bet to succeed the incumbent Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

His conviction, he noted, on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen stems from the former Director of Elections’ experience and performance he has demonstrated over the years.

“I am for Afriyie-Ankrah and I will stand solidly behind him. I have worked with him and know what he can do so I have a strong hope he will deliver,” he touted.

The race for the position is getting hotter as party stalwarts continue to declare their interest in the election slated for December 17, 2022.

The incumbent Deputy Secretary, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, has made public his intent to contest for the position and succeed his boss, Asiedu Nketia.

Former Ketu South MP, Fifi Kwetey who also believes he has what it takes to lead the party into victory in 2024 has also expressed interest in the position.

However, Alhaji Sani maintains Mr Afriyie-Ankrah is his prefered candidate, adding his choice is based on the assessment of the current executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“I believe Afriyie-Ankrah is the one who can face the NPP squarely and I agree with him on a lot of things,” he added.