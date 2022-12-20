Failed General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, has conceded defeat and congratulated the winner, Fifi Kwetey Fiavi.

The former Director of Elections was seeking to succeed the newly elected Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

But at the 10th National Delegates Congress at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, the dream was cut short.

In a statement, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to the delegates who voted for him though the majority gave their mandate to the former Ketu South MP.

“The people have spoken and I accept their verdict. The show of unity at the Congress, the excitement of the delegates and the energy on display are ample manifestations of our motivation to go into the next electoral battle and win it for our party and Mother Ghana,” he lauded.

Mr Afriyie-Ankrah polled 1,408 votes while Mr Kwetey polled 4,543 votes to win the General Secretary slot.

The third contender was former Deputy Secretary, Dr Peter Boamah Otukonor, who was positive he would succeed his boss, Asiedu Nketia.

