Former President John Mahama has pledged to support the family of the late National Democratic Congress (NDC), serial caller, in the Tamale metropolis, Awudu Umar Farouk (A.U. Farouk), who died ahead of the party’s congress.

Mr Mahama gave the assurance when he joined scores of mourners to mourn with the family on Monday and donated GHS10,000 to support Mr Farouk’s widow.

Mr Mahama was accompanied by NDC stalwarts including, the National Chairman; Aseidu Nketia, Deputy National Organiser, Elikem Kototo, among others to Tamale for the final Adua.

Mr Nketia and Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini also donated GHS5,000 each to the family.

Mr Farouk was the campaign coordinator in the Tamale North Constituency for Mr Nketia and travelled to Accra for the congress on Friday.

He was to be a polling agent for the newly elected deputy national organiser, Elikem Kotoko, but unfortunately died a few hours before the election following a short illness.

To acknowledge his hard work and commitment to the party, Mr Nketia dedicated his chairmanship victory to the memory of the late Farouk.

He urged defeated aspirants in the just-ended election to consider the death of Mr Farouk as a sacrificial lamb to heal their wounds.

The family appreciated the party for the love they showed to their late member.

