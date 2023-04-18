The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako has predicted that former President John Mahama’s second coming will be catastrophic.

According to Chairman Wontumi as he is popularly called, it will be no different from the comeback of former Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac.

The Serbian coach was a hero in 2010 after leading Ghana to the AFCON final and World Cup quarter-finals but in 2022 became the worst coach to have led the Black Stars to an AFCON tournament.

The Black Stars exited the 2022 AFCON in Cameroon without winning a single game, which was the first in the history of the country.

A similar fate, Chairman Wontumi stressed awaits John Mahama in the 2024 general elections.

The former President has promised that, his next government would put measures in place to help revamp businesses collapsed under President Akufo-Addo.

But Chairman Wontumi urged Ghanaians not to believe Mahama’s promises as he failed in his first attempt as President.

“John Mahama cannot lead Ghana. Do you recall Coach Milovan? Do you remember his first and second terms as coach of the national team? John Mahama’s behaviour is just like Milovan. He has nothing new to offer” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Ghana became the third African country to play in the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup in South Africa under Mr Rajevac.