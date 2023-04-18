The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has designated April as the month for extensive education on tax payment procedures and good governance.

The GRA aims to educate the public on the importance of paying taxes for the development of Ghana.

During an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, Victor Akogo, the Deputy Commissioner in charge of operations at the GRA Head Office, and Kweku Gyiwah, from the GRA Large Taxpayer Office, explained the tax payment process and encouraged the public to file tax returns.

Mr. Akogo emphasized the need for businesses to file tax returns to ensure fair taxes are charged by the GRA Commissioner General.

He warned that, failure to file tax returns may result in the Commissioner General determining the taxes for such businesses.

Mr. Gyiwah also advised the public to use the GRA’s online portal, www.taxpayersportal.com, for tax transactions instead of visiting their offices.

The online portal has been designed to make it easier for businesses to file tax returns.