Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has spoken for the first time on the appointment of three new people to it board.

The Commission said it is ready to work with anyone appointed to the board irrespective of their political affiliation.

On 20th March, 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo swore in three people as Boards Members of the Electoral Commission.

The three included Rev. Akua Ofori Boateng Salima, Ahmed Tijani, and Dr. Peter Appiahene.

The appointment of Dr. Peter Appiahene became controversial as people described him as a known NPP activist who was a patron of the Tertiary Education Student Confederacy Network (TESCON) – a university wing of the NPP.

But Director of Electoral Services at EC, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe commenting on the matter in an interview with Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei on Adom TV’s The Big Agenda said they don’t have any problem with the appointment.

He indicated that, those who have issues with such appointment can challenge it in court.

“The Constitution mandates the President to appoint and if anyone thinks the President has erred, he or she can challenge him through appropriate channel’’ Dr. Quaicoe added.

Asked if the appointment of these politically exposed persons will not affect the work of the EC, he said no.

“You can appoint President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo or former President Mahama as EC Chair and trust me, they cannot change any results. What they can do is to implement policies and if you do anything outside the policy, you will be expose so issues of rigging elections cannot occur” he stressed.