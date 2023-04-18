Osebo The Zaraman, a well-known fashion icon and businessman, has revealed he has six children with four different women, including media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah.

Though children are blessings from God, Osebo said he is not proud of it.

Ideally, a man should have all his children with one women but the fashion icon said that is not the reality.

Osebo explained that, circumstances in life can alter the plan God he has for you.

He also debunked assertions that he is an irresponsible father noting that, he takes his responsibility as a father seriously.

Osebo urged young men to find someone who loves and understands them when looking for a partner.