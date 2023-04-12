One person died while about 11 others got injured in an accident that occurred on Holy Saturday in the Western Region.

According to sources, the accident occurred when a vehicle transporting members of the Unique Masqueraders Club from Takoradi crashed into some trees by the roadside on the Agona Nkwanta road in an attempt to avoid a head-on collision with a truck.

The masqueraders club reportedly organized a health walk in Takoradi after which the members went through a health screening exercise.

Also, members of the New Amanful branch near Takoradi also participated in the exercise.

After the exercise, some of the group members of the New Amanful branch decided to travel to Agona Nkwanta in the Ahanta West Municipality to join their colleagues to officially inaugurate the Agona Nkwanta branch of the club.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the bus transporting the club members was allegedly speeding.

“A driver had overtaken him and he wanted to also overtake that driver and in an attempt to avoid a head-on collision with a truck, crashed into some trees by the roadside”, an eyewitness asserted.

The bus, according to the eyewitness, got damaged beyond repairs. The body deceased was sent to Effia Nkwanta hospital morgue.

The injured persons were also sent to the Effia Nkwanta and Kwesimintsim hospitals for treatment. Six of the injured have been treated and discharged.

