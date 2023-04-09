A man is thanking God for his life after he survived an accident at Kwahu in the Eastern region.

The young man who was in the town for the Easter festivities said he was trying to swerve a tipper truck which had veered off its lane and landed in a ditch.

The man, in an interview with Adomonline.com said the tipper truck driver was heading towards Nkwatia whiles he was at the opposition direction going to Pepease.

However, he said the tipper truck driver lost control and veered into his lane, forcing him drive into a ditch to save his life.

“I would have died! my only option was to move the car to the right and I ended up in the gutter” he said.

Hours after the accident, police arrived at the scene to toll the vehicle.

Below are some photos