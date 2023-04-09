Police have arrested six persons for attacking a police officer at the Wono Akotsosu snap checkpoint in the Kumawu District of the Ashanti region.

Preliminary investigations revealed that, suspects, Edward Boateng, Evans Addo, Yaw Kusi, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boateng and Emmanuel Mensah, together with one other suspect who is currently on the run, pulled up in a taxi cab at the checkpoint.

The taxi which was overloaded with seven male adults caught the attention of one of the three police officers who were on duty at the checkpoint.

He, therefore, stopped them and requested to search the car.

However, the suspects in an attempt to prevent the police officer from checking the car, pounced on him and violently attacked him.

A police reinforcement team rushed to the scene and arrested six of the suspects. There is a manhunt for one of the suspects who is currently at large.

The police officer and one of the suspects who sustained injuries were sent to the hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the two other police officers No. 58741 G/Constable Isaac Boiatey and No. 61963 G/Constable Evans Owusu who were at the checkpoint when their colleague was attacked have been interdicted.

They have been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) for investigation.

Below is the police statement