DJ Azonto, with all the buzz generated before the Kwahu Easter festivities wowed patrons who throng Adom Park atop Kwahu Mountain for the mega street bash.

His ‘Fa No Fom’ single had generated a lot of buzz and fans were eager to catch a glimpse of him on stage.

With his unusual way of dressing, the artiste wore a blonde wig and genderless attire that surprised many folks.

In spite of the rain, the joyous crowd continued to jam with DJ Azonto until the climax of his performance.

The musician also urged Ghanaians to vote for him to win ‘Most Popular Song of the Year’ in the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.