Former President John Mahama has revealed political opponents have twisted his do-or-die comment.

According to him, it was to depict the readiness of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to emerge victorious in the 2024 election.

However, Mr. Mahama said it has been misinterpreted to mean the NDC’s quest to resort to violence in the election.

The 2024 NDC flagbearer hopeful made the clarification while addressing party supporters in the Fanteakwa South Constituency on Wednesday as part of his Eastern Region tour.

“The 2024 election is not going to be a joke. That is why I said it will be do or die. But when I said do or die some people have twisted it to mean that we are going to cut people with cutlasses, bows and arrows.

“No, that is not do or die. Do or die means a determination to succeed in a very important venture,” he explained.

Mr Mahama’s clarification comes in the wake of a petition against him by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) filed at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for inciting violence.

The petition filed by the NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye is demanding the arrest, investigation and prosecution of the former President.

NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia is also included in the petition over a similar comment made while addressing party faithful after winning the chairmanship bid.