The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it will file a petition to the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) for the arrest, investigation and prosecution of former President John Mahama.

According to the National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, the party is taking the path because of a comment made by Mr Mahama in the past which also undermines the country’s stability and peace.

“The NPP, we have also just finalised a petition which we intend to forward to the Police CID for the arrest, investigation and prosecution of the former President, John Dramani Mahama for saying the NDC was born out of revolution. NDC is a violent party when it comes to unleashing violence, they are number one – they are unmatched. The 2024 election is going to be boot for boot and also do or die affair,” he said.

Mr Boakye made this remark in an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story on Tuesday.

According to him, the petition will be presented soon.

He added that, the Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia is also included in the petition over a similar comment made while addressing party faithful after winning the NDC chairmanship bid.

His comment comes after the NDC led by its Director of Legal Directorate, Abraham Amaliba petitioned the Criminal Investigate Department and the Inspector General of Police over the Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong’s comment of the NPP not handing over power to the NDC.

Per the petition, the NDC called for the arrest and prosecution of the Minister for Food and Agriculture over what they described as “reckless, dangerous, instigation and unparliamentary comments.”

“When asked why the NPP is going to petition now? Mr Boakye replied that criminal cases are not time-bound, adding that at any given time, you can be called upon to answer for any criminal conduct you undertake.”

He continued that “once we substantiate that it was criminally intended to achieve a certain purpose in this case to undermine the peace and stability we have, the person in question can be called to answer and if we have evidence, clearly, you can be prosecuted.”

But reacting to the petition for the arrest of John Mahama and Asiedu Nketia, Abraham Amaliba questioned why the NPP would wait this long for the NDC to make a move before waking up to do the same.

According to him, following the arrest of the NDC Youth Organiser in Suame, the police have drawn a line and will not entertain such comments.

