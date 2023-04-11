The Legal Affairs Directorate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to immediately arrest and prosecute Abetifi Member of Parliament(MP) Bryan Acheampong.

This comes on the back of comments by Mr Acheampong who doubles as Agric Minister during the Easter period at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region.

Mr Acheampong addressing supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stated the party will never hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2025.

His statement has been widely condemned with calls for his arrest.

Addressing journalists after presenting the petition, Director of Legal Affairs, Abraham Amaliba said the statement bothers on issues of National security.

He said the police administration must be interested in this matter, adding the NDC will not sit aloof for one person to bring unrest in this country.

ALSO READ:

Bryan Acheampong’s comment was political talk – Atta Akyea

Meanwhile, Mr Amaliba said the CID boss has assured to take the necessary steps.

Below is the full petition: