The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea has defended his Abetifi colleague who has said the NPP will not handing over power to the NDC in 2025.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Probe on Sunday, he said Bryan Acheampong’s comment was a political talk.

He noted that, what the Agric Minister meant was that, the governing party was going to break the eight.

According to him, Mr Acheampong’s comment has been taken out of context.

“I was on the stage actually, there was nothing fury about that it. It was just in a context like you having a good fight – I will beat you to a pulp.

“If you said that doesn’t mean that you going to use violence or anything, it is a political language so I was a bit surprised that people are giving it some violence undertones and all that..,” he explained.

The Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong on Saturday after a health walk says the current NPP will not hand over power to the NDC.

According to him, the party will use whatever means necessary to remain in power in the 2024 general election.

He added that if the NDC dares to use threats, and brute force in the 2024 election, the NPP will show them that they have the men.

According to him, the NDC will collapse and the NPP we will show them that “we have the men”.

But the Abuakwa MP said his words were taken out of context.

Atta Akyea reiterated and assured Ghanaians that Mr Acheampong did not exhibit any signs of violence-based characteristics while making that statement.

He, therefore, thinks the Abetifi MP did not have any intention to undertake any action that would cause havoc to disrupt the peace and stability in the country.

The lawyer additionally pointed out the fact that no matter the influence any politician may have, at the end of the day, it was the EC that determined which party will govern the country.

Meanwhile, the NDC has reacted to the comment by calling for the arrest of the Food and Agric Minister since his comment poses a threat to democracy.

But reacting to this, he expressed surprise about how the NDC has taken the situation.

According to him, it was completely “out of place”.

“Immediately you go into this kind of frenzy, it won’t help the nation… because of the economy you are coming back – you can only reply that way that rather we will boot you out.

“So when we say we will boot you out it is a metaphor it doesn’t mean we are going to use our foot but we will use our thump.”