The District Chief Executive for Amansie South in the Ashanti Region, Clement Opoku Gyamfi has denied engaging in illegal power connection.

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) disconnected the official residence of the DCE accusing him of connecting power without using a meter.

He is said to have without authority, run the power cables through an adjoining plot to his house on the blind side of the ECG.

But after six days of living in darkness, the DCE in an interview on Citi FM said he has never tampered with any electricity cable at his residence.

“I have never and will never engage in any illegal connection. This is an official bungalow I was given. I don’t pay bills whether electricity or water, so how can you say I have engaged in illegal connection? It doesn’t make sense. Why will they come in a Rambo style to disconnect me? I saw two land cruisers, pickups and a van with media men just to come and disconnect power,” he fumed.

He further accused ECG of witch-hunting him for some comments he publicly made.

“There is a back story to all this. I was on a radio in Kumasi and as part of the topics to discuss was ECG disconnections and I emphatically said that ECG is not a serious company that is why they disconnected me. If not witch hunting then why would they do that?” he quizzed.

The motive for the comment, the DCE explained was because they hardly bring monthly bills.

Mr. Gyamfi said he will soon take action against ECG if power is not restored to his bungalow.

“My official bungalow is under the care of the district estate officer. So he is in charge of it. They will have to take the steps to ensure that power is restored. For my next line of action, let me keep my cards close to my chest for now. The media will hear soon” he added.