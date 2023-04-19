Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has stated that his constituency will vote massively for former President John Mahama in the 2024 elections.

According to him, Mr Mahama will win by 100,000 votes though currently the registered voters in the constituency are 99,600.

He explained that Ningo Prampram constituency is the fastest growing district in Ghana, hence it’s possible there will be an over 80% increase in registered voters after new registration is done.

“It was lovely seeing former President Mahama on the ground. And it was a fantastic encounter with the delegates when he came. I think his message resonated with us.

“The feedback from his message shows how galvanized the base is. I can speak for my constituency and I know that it’s replicating across the country,” he said on Accra-based Metro TV.

He expressed his gratitude to Mr Mahama and his campaign team for the visit to his constituency.

Mr Mahama on Friday, April 14, 2023, met the delegates in the Ningo Prampram constituency as part of his campaign tour nationwide.