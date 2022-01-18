The Ningo Prampram branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sent a congratulatory message to the Member of Parliament (MP), Sam George.

This comes after he was adjudged the overall Best MP for 2021 in the 10th edition of the FAKS Investigative Service survey.

The survey, which took place between October and December, gave Ghanaians the opportunity to rate the performance of the various government appointees within the year.

A statement, signed by the Chairman, Enoch Kwame Nortey, commended Mr George for the boldness and energy he exudes at all times in his line of duty.

“The way of accomplishment is constantly extreme and the individuals who are constantly prepared to take challenges and have the boldness to prevail upon it, are just those granted these accomplishments.

“Your dexterity and ability to relentlessly search for solutions to problems of your constituents and the nation as a whole is highly recognized by all and sundry. It was not surprising that you were previously honoured in a similar fashion by U.S Congressman Danny K. Davies, among other well-deserved awards,” the statement read in part.

Notably was the MP’s advocacy against the activities of homosexuality and the push for the controversial anti LGBTQI+ bill.

“We compliment you as you have such an identity, especially as demonstrated in your

fight against LGBTQIAA+ in our country.

“Indeed, you overcame many obstacles in achieving this height. Living with a desire is extremely troublesome and we praise you for making this troublesome thing simpler with your engaging personality and an unyielding soul. Today, the Ghanaian people have such a strong abhorrence to LGBTQIAA+ and are ready to reject it in no uncertain terms. Thanks to you as the lead advocate,” the constituents lauded.

It added, “Your quote “God created Adam and Eve and not Adam and Steve” has become so famous with Ghanaians that it shall remain on the minds for decades if not centuries to come.”

Read the full statement below: