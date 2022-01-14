FAKS Investigative Services has released its 2021 survey on the performance of Ministers, Deputy and Regional Ministers.

The annual survey also included the performance of Members of Parliament and Chief

Executive Officers (CEOs) of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in the country.

The 2021 survey which is the 10th edition according to FAKS took place between October and December.

FAKS gave Ghanaians the opportunity to rate the performance of the various government appointees within the year.

Respondents such as students, petty traders, journalists, Members of Parliament, civil society organisations, traditional rulers, academia, business owners, commercial drivers and others contributed to the survey.

The Attorney-General; Godfred Yeboah Dame, Transport Minister; Kwaku Oforti-Asiamah and Education Minister; Dr Yaw Osei Adwutwum who were adjudged the first-best secured 92.61 % ratings each from the respondents.

The Local Government and Rural Development Minister; Dan Botwe, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Abu Jinapor, Trade and Industry Minister; Alan Kyerematen, Railway Development Minister; John Peter Amenu were some of the appointees who made it to the top 10 list.

Others included; Foreign Affairs Minister; Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister; Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Energy Minister; Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Youth and Sports; Mustapha Ussif.

Some deputies who also made it to the list were Deputy Lands and Natural Resources; George Mireku Duker, Martin Adjei Mensah-Korsah; Local Government, Tina Gifty Mensah; Health, John Ntim Fordjour; Education among others.

ALSO READ:

In the Regional Ministers Category, the Greater Accra Regional Minister; Henry Quartey and Western Region’s Kwabena Okyere Darko- Mensah emerged first.

The list also captured the best parliamentarians for the year which Ningo Prampram’s Sam George adjudged the overall best MP.

Efutu Constituency MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markins emerged as the best Majority MP with North Tongu’s Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa as the best Minority MP.

The best female MP was Shai-Osudoku’s Linda Ohenewaa Ocloo.

Check out the full list below: