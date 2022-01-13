Tension IS mounting among residents of Kwahu Apradang in the Eastern region after a Chinese man allegedly shot an eight-year-old boy.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday while the victim, identified as Kwasi Mireku, was playing with his friends.

The suspect has only been identified as ‘Soldier’.

Narrating the incident to Adom News, the mother of the victim, Sarah Pedikan, said she was working in her backyard when she heard the gunshot and asked the children to leave the place.

Not long afterward, some friends of Kwasi rushed to announce the latter had been shot.

“I asked my son what happened and he told me he was going to pick water from the room but when I confronted the Chinese, he said my son was rather going to his room,” she narrated.

However, irate residents believe he did it on purpose, adding this is not the first time Chinese nationals in the area have attacked locals.

The timely intervention of the Nkwakaw Divisional Police Command saved the suspect from being lynched as the residents besieged his house amid threats to set it on fire.

They have however threatened reprisal attacks should such an incident re-occur.

The Divisional Commander ACP Kofi Adu has urged calm among the residents as they begin investigations into the matter.

Kwasi who is also in a critical condition is currently undergoing treatment at the Nkawkaw Government Hospital.

