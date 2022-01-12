The Ghana Police Service has identified and interdicted a drunk officer captured in a viral video.

A statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori said the action is to make way for thorough investigations.

The footage which was circulated widely saw the policeman swaying unsteadily in his uniform amid heckling by some onlookers on the street of Cape Coast.

The video which went viral triggered reactions as to what it means for the image of the police force.

The statement said the officer will be made to undergo psychological evaluation with the necessary help offered where critical.

“In addition, he will be referred to the Police Medical Board for thorough review and support towards rehabilitation where necessary.”

Read the full statement below: