Police in Koforidua in the Eastern region is investigating the circumstances that led to the drowning of a 7-year-old pupil of High Mowing International School during school hours.

Raymond Opare- Ansah Offei drowned in an open septic tank filled with water at the back of the school Tuesday afternoon.

The class three pupil was rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua but was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body has been deposited at the same hospital pending an autopsy.

According to George Opare Offei, father of the deceased, management of the private school informed him on phone that his son accidentally fell into a septic tank in the school and was rushed to the Regional Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

The father reported the incident to the Adweso District Police command where detectives accompanied him to the said school located at Okorase.

ALSO READ:

The Police met the Proprietor of the School Daniel Mantey and the school’s driver who led the police to the scene of the open manhole at the back of the school.

After taking inventories, police proceeded to the morgue to examine the body but there were no visible marks of violence on the body.

No arrest has been made so far.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed the incident to Kasapa News.

He said investigation is ongoing and anyone found culpable of the negligence of duty will be arrested.