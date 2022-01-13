Travelers to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Accra will now have to show proof of a 24-hour negative Covid-19 test result before the scheduled departure time.

The result must be obtained within 24 hours before the departure and only hard copies of such negative results with barcodes for verification would be accepted.

A press statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said the measure is being implemented by the government to “convince the UAE government to reconsider its decision and lift the travel restrictions of travelers from Ghana to UAE.”

According to the statement dated January 12, five laboratories have been approved to take such tests. They are Leding, Frontiers, Airport Clinic, Akai House, and MDS Lancet laboratory.

Below is the statement:

Earlier, it was notified that people travelling from Uganda and Ghana to UAE on transit flights should have a negative Covid-19 test conducted with 48 hours and a Rapid-PCR test which will be done at the airport within six hours of departure.

But the Ministry says relevant UAE authorities have proposed new measures.

As part of its proposition, “Passengers will additionally be required to present a negative Covid-19 rapid or rare time PCR test certificate with QR code for a test conducted at the airport within 6-hours of departure.”

The approved labs to provide such services are Leding and Frontiers.

Meanwhile, airlines that ply the Accra-Dubai routes have been urged to comply with the recent measure.