A model may be filing a lawsuit against Drake after things got a little too spicy in the bedroom.

While chatting with Too Much Hot Tea, the Instagram model, whose name wasn’t revealed, said that she had consensual intercourse with Drizzy a few weeks ago and when she tried to trap him things went left.

After they finished having intercourse, Drake went into the bathroom and disposed of the condom.

The model said she then went into the bathroom and tried to impregnate herself with the sperm in the condom.

While trying to do this, she screamed after feeling a burning sensation.

It was at that point that he told her that he put hot sauce in the condom to kill the sperm.

In his latest Instagram post, Drake didn’t confirm or deny the story but seemed to have responded.

“You can have your 15 minutes of fame…I’ll take the other 23 hours and 45 mins,” he captioned a set of two photos.

This model isn’t the only one looking for some compensation. After the Astroworld tragedy, Drake, along with host Travis Scott, was hit with over a dozen lawsuits over the music festival which led to 10 deaths, including that of a 14-year-old and a nine-year-old.

Scott and Drake were accused of inciting mayhem that caused emotional distress and injuries.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” Drake wrote in an Instagram post. “I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all.”